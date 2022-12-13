Noida police bust gang cheating foreign job aspirants with fake visas

The Noida police Monday arrested a woman over her alleged involvement in a job scam in which victims were cheated with job offers abroad.

The police identified the woman as Pranjali Sachan and said two other accused were on the run. They seized Rs 1,60,000, several stamps, visa receipts, and Indian and Bangladeshi passports.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan said, “A complaint was received at the Sector 63 police station in which the complainant alleged that he was defrauded by a gang promising him a job abroad. It was found that some people would make fake visas in the name of sending people abroad.”

The complainant, Manjeet Singh, said he had met a man, identifying himself as Vishal, in September to get a job abroad. Later, he met Vishal, his wife Pranjali, and another associate Tarsem Singh. He alleged they assured him of visas through a Guatemala-based company for himself and his relatives and asked him for a fee of Rs 5 lakh for each person.

Manjeet said he paid Rs 10 lakh in cash to Vishal on December 5 while another Rs 9.5 lakh was given via Tarsem’s account. He then handed over ten passports and was told to pay the rest of the money after getting the visas, according to the FIR.

Also Read | Police vehicles in Gautam Buddh Nagar record best response time in UP for 16 months in a row

When he came back on December 8, the office of the accused was closed and their mobile numbers were switched off. Manjeet alleged he found out the accused would cheat people using fake documents and stamps, and that Vishal’s real name was Anuj Sachan.

A case was registered at the Sector 63 station under provisions related to cheating and forgery.

Advertisement

A similar gang was busted by the police in October in which a group had cheated around 75 to 80 people in Noida’s Sector 27 of lakhs of rupees.