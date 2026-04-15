Noida Police book two RJD spokespersons for sharing ‘misleading’ protest video

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has booked two national spokespersons of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for allegedly sharing a misleading video on X with captions falsely linking it to Noida workers’ protest, said officials on Wednesday.

A total of six FIRs have been registered at several police stations against those involved in inciting Monday’s violence.

According to police, the FIR against Priyanka Bharti and Dr Kanchana Yadav was filed on Tuesday evening based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector Susheel Kumar of the Media Cell, Commissionerate Gautam Buddha Nagar.

According to the complaint, the two women have been accused of allegedly disrupting law and order and peace in the district.

“Bharti shared a video which was actually recorded on April 11, 2026, in the Budhar police station area of Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh, showing a youth creating a disturbance in an inebriated state. Both accused allegedly broadcast this footage electronically, falsely presenting it as a Noida incident,” the FIR read.

“Bharti’s post carried a caption, suggesting that employees in Noida were on strike and that the government was crushing their legitimate demands. Yadav’s post described the video as originating from Noida, alleging that ‘Godi media’ was manufacturing a Pakistan connection for the workers’ movement while Noida police was assaulting them,” the FIR alleged.

The FIR stated that the posts created an atmosphere of fear and mistrust across various parts of Noida, adversely affecting law and order.

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The case has been registered under Section 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, which pertains to statements conducing to public mischief, and under Sections 66 and 66D of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, which deal with computer-related offences and cheating by personation using a computer resource.

Both women present themselves as prominent RJD voices on national media, with significant social media followings. Bharti has approximately 95.9K followers on X, while Yadav has 65.6k followers on X.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Wednesday afternoon, RJD spokesperson Priyanka Bharti said the case is politically motivated. “I had shared a video in which a policeman was beating up a person. It was shared on social media as a video from Noida and I reposted it and said that the policeman should face action. Later, I found out it was a video from Madhya Pradesh so I deleted my post and even reposted the UP police post which clarified that what I had posted was not true. As far as I see this case, it is clearly politically motivated.”

The Noida Police registered two FIRs at the Cyber Police station and the other three at Sector 58, Phase 1 and Sector 20 police stations on Tuesday afternoon. These FIRs have been filed against over 1,700 unidentified labourers on charges of voluntarily causing hurt, provoking breach of peace and wrongful restraint.

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Fifteen people have been named: Jitendra Kumar Dausa, Katyayani, Preet Chauhan, Ashish Kumar, Prince, Gopal Verma, Guddu Yadav, Vikas Verma, Rahul, Sangeeta, Pankaj Kumar, Rahul, Anurag, Shivam Chauhan and Avaneesh. These people have been accused of damaging state property and pelting stones at police.

On Tuesday, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said 396 people, including four women, have been arrested.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna had said on Tuesday that electronic and CCTV evidence has emerged pointing to the role of certain individuals and groups in instigating violence. “Some individuals and organisations… incited the situation. We have electronic evidence and other proof such as CCTV footage, on the basis of which action is underway,” Krishna said in Lucknow.

Commissioner Singh had also said that over the last two days, several WhatsApp groups have been created using QR codes to add workers, indicating the possible role of an organised network. “Several WhatsApp groups have been created, to which workers are being added through scanning of QR codes. This indicates that an organised and well-orchestrated syndicate is active behind these activities,” she had said.