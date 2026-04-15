Noida Police book two RJD spokespersons for sharing ‘misleading’ protest video

FIR registered against Priyanka Bharti and Dr Kanchan Yadav for allegedly sharing footage from Madhya Pradesh as a Noida worker strike.

Written by: Neetika Jha, Asad Rehman
4 min readNoidaUpdated: Apr 15, 2026 01:01 PM IST
noida protestA total of six FIRs have been registered at several police stations against those involved in inciting Monday’s violence. (Express Photo)
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The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has booked two national spokespersons of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for allegedly sharing a misleading video on X with captions falsely linking it to Noida workers’ protest, said officials on Wednesday.

A total of six FIRs have been registered at several police stations against those involved in inciting Monday’s violence.

According to police, the FIR against Priyanka Bharti and Dr Kanchana Yadav was filed on Tuesday evening based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector Susheel Kumar of the Media Cell, Commissionerate Gautam Buddha Nagar.

According to the complaint, the two women have been accused of allegedly disrupting law and order and peace in the district.

“Bharti shared a video which was actually recorded on April 11, 2026, in the Budhar police station area of Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh, showing a youth creating a disturbance in an inebriated state. Both accused allegedly broadcast this footage electronically, falsely presenting it as a Noida incident,” the FIR read.

“Bharti’s post carried a caption, suggesting that employees in Noida were on strike and that the government was crushing their legitimate demands. Yadav’s post described the video as originating from Noida, alleging that ‘Godi media’ was manufacturing a Pakistan connection for the workers’ movement while Noida police was assaulting them,” the FIR alleged.

The FIR stated that the posts created an atmosphere of fear and mistrust across various parts of Noida, adversely affecting law and order.

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The case has been registered under Section 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, which pertains to statements conducing to public mischief, and under Sections 66 and 66D of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, which deal with computer-related offences and cheating by personation using a computer resource.

Both women present themselves as prominent RJD voices on national media, with significant social media followings. Bharti has approximately 95.9K followers on X, while Yadav has 65.6k followers on X.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Wednesday afternoon, RJD spokesperson Priyanka Bharti said the case is politically motivated. “I had shared a video in which a policeman was beating up a person. It was shared on social media as a video from Noida and I reposted it and said that the policeman should face action. Later, I found out it was a video from Madhya Pradesh so I deleted my post and even reposted the UP police post which clarified that what I had posted was not true. As far as I see this case, it is clearly politically motivated.”

The Noida Police registered two FIRs at the Cyber Police station and the other three at Sector 58, Phase 1 and Sector 20 police stations on Tuesday afternoon. These FIRs have been filed against over 1,700 unidentified labourers on charges of voluntarily causing hurt, provoking breach of peace and wrongful restraint.

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Fifteen people have been named: Jitendra Kumar Dausa, Katyayani, Preet Chauhan, Ashish Kumar, Prince, Gopal Verma, Guddu Yadav, Vikas Verma, Rahul, Sangeeta, Pankaj Kumar, Rahul, Anurag, Shivam Chauhan and Avaneesh. These people have been accused of damaging state property and pelting stones at police.

On Tuesday, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said 396 people, including four women, have been arrested.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna had said on Tuesday that electronic and CCTV evidence has emerged pointing to the role of certain individuals and groups in instigating violence. “Some individuals and organisations… incited the situation. We have electronic evidence and other proof such as CCTV footage, on the basis of which action is underway,” Krishna said in Lucknow.

Commissioner Singh had also said that over the last two days, several WhatsApp groups have been created using QR codes to add workers, indicating the possible role of an organised network. “Several WhatsApp groups have been created, to which workers are being added through scanning of QR codes. This indicates that an organised and well-orchestrated syndicate is active behind these activities,” she had said.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman
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Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express. During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state. During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute. Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor. Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More

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