Noida police ask religious leaders to appeal for social distancing

In view of upcoming festivals, police in Noida have roped in religious leaders to appeal for social distancing among the public. Over the last two days, police have been asking religious leaders to make appeals that the public should avoid visiting religious places since both Navratri and Ramzan have commenced.

“The government has given guidelines that at a place of worship not more than five people will be allowed to offer namaz. I appeal to you that you must follow this order. Most people should stay at their homes and pray. For those coming to mosques, they should follow all the Covid protocols,” appealed Mufti Mohammad Rashid of Jama Masjid in Sector 8.

Section 144 has already been imposed in the district, not allowing the gathering of more than five persons at a place. The Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday recorded 229 cases,. taking the tally of active cases to 1,602.

“The Navratri has begun, and I request all devotees to carry out puja at home. A second wave of Covid has come. We have to beat it. In the event it is necessary to come out and pray, you must follow the guidelines. But people should pray at home,” said Virendra Nanda of Sanatan Dharma Mandir.

Police have been tasked to make rounds at places of worship to ensure there is no gathering of crowds. The police are also using public announcement systems in such areas to appeal for social distancing.

Noida administration on Monday appointed Narendra Bhooshan as nodal officer for the district’s Covid management. The administration is also holding meetings with RWAs to ensure that Covid guidelines are followed, especially with cases on the rise. Public areas including temples and other places of worship inside housing societies have already been closed to prevent the spread.