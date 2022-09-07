scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Noida police arrest two for involvement in running illegal telephone exchange

The accused have been identified as Sweety Sharma and Pankaj Saafi, both 32, said the police. Sharma is a resident of Bisrakh while Safi belongs to Bihar, they added.

The arrests came after a complaint was filed by an assistant manager of Reliance Jio Infocomm alleging that a company Gate Great Digital Marketing Pvt Ltd in Noida's Sector 63 was running a fake telephone exchange, they added. (Representational image)

The Noida police have arrested two people for their alleged involvement in running an illegal telephone exchange and recovered items worth Rs. 30 lakh from the premises, said officials Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Sweety Sharma and Pankaj Saafi, both 32, said the police. Sharma is a resident of Bisrakh while Safi belongs to Bihar, they added.

The arrests came after a complaint was filed by an assistant manager of Reliance Jio Infocomm alleging that a company Gate Great Digital Marketing Pvt Ltd in Noida's Sector 63 was running a fake telephone exchange, they added.

Saad Miyan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), said, “A police team from Sector 63 police station raided an illegal telephone exchange in Sector 63. We have recovered some routers, telephone lines, and other equipment which were used to illegally route international calls to local calls without payment of license fee.”

“We have arrested two people and lodged a case under provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act and the Indian Penal Code against them. We are also looking into the involvement of others in running the telephone exchange as well,” added Khan.

Amit Kumar Maan, the Station House Officer of Sector 63 police station, said, “The two people who have been arrested were responsible for switching on the machines and overseeing the company premises”.

According to the police, during questioning the accused revealed that incoming calls would be converted by routers into local calls wherein the accused would converse with people on the network of Jio Infocomm. The actions of the accused have caused a huge revenue loss to the Government, said the police.

The Noida police have recovered items worth Rs. 30 lakh including eight keyboards, 14 mouse, five headphones, five laptop chargers, five router chargers, six computer desktop leads, two concatenative wires, seven LCD monitors, six internet routers, three internet connection boxes, three CPU’s, five servers, eight laptops, and three mobile phones of different companies from the accused.

An FIR under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and sections 4 (Exclusive privilege in respect of telegraphs, and power to grant licences), 20 (Establishing, maintaining or working unauthorised telegraph), 21 (Using unauthorised telegraphs), 25 (Intentionally damaging or tampering with telegraphs) of the Indian Telegraph Act has been lodged against the accused.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 10:16:40 am
