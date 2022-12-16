scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Noida police arrest 4 who made off with Rs 1 crore cash, jewellery from society

The theft had happened on November 25 in Noida's Amrapali Leisure Valley society, and the accused had made off with a safe and a bag containing cash and other valuables, along with the home’s CCTV recordings.

Four men were arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in the theft of over Rs 1 crore of cash and jewellery from a Greater Noida society. (Representational image via Unsplash)
Four men were arrested late on Wednesday night by Gautam Buddh Nagar police in connection with their alleged involvement in the theft of over Rs 1 crore of cash and jewellery from a Greater Noida society. Three of them sustained wounds in a shootout with police from Bisrakh station.

According to police, the shootout had happened while they were searching the area under their jurisdiction based on information that the accused would be there.

According to ADCP (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan, “The four accused were a gang who would steal from flats and posh societies, and their movements were inter-district and inter-state. Apart from Noida, they were moving around Ghaziabad, Sitapur, Bulandshahr, Gorakhpur, and Kushinagar up to the Nepal border, as well as Rajasthan and Haryana.”

He added, “Our teams were chasing them for two and a half weeks. They kept moving as they thought if they did so, police would get tired or not be able to catch up to them.”

In the course of the investigation, up to 700 CCTV cameras were examined by police and at least 100 suspects interrogated.

The safe in question had been hidden in the Rapti river near Kushinagar, while the thieves also bought a Mahindra XUV with some of the stolen money and pawned some of the jewellery at a bank in Delhi, said police.

Police said all the accused have an extensive criminal history, including theft and receiving stolen property, while one of the accused had previously been imprisoned for 10 years in connection with an acid attack.

So far, police have recovered about half a kilogram of gold and two kilograms of silver, along with tools used in theft and walkie talkies. The XUV has also been seized along with another car, three pistols and ammunition, and Rs 57,000 in cash.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 08:54:04 am
