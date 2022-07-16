Noida: Police arrest 5 men wanted for robbery after brief exchange of fire

The Noida Police early on Saturday arrested five men following a brief exchange of fire after they allegedly tried to evade arrest.

The accused, aged between 20-25 years, have been identified as Ankit alias Bittu Singh, Rishi, Vikrant Jaatav, Sandeep Bhati and Niraj Goyal, the police said, adding that all of them are residents of Baraula village in Sector 49. The accused had robbed 22-year-old Jitendra of a camera worth Rs 3 lakh after beating him up near Sector 76, Mahagun Mezzaria, on Sunday evening, the police informed.

“Earlier today, Noida police was informed that the accused would be arriving from Phase 2 and passing via a checkpoint at Sector 112 crossing and going towards Ghaziabad to sell the camera. When the accused approached the police barrier on their motorcycles, the police tried to intercept them. However, they sped away towards an empty ground in Sector 112 and opened fire,” said Sharad Kant, the Station Officer of Noida Sector 113.

Kant added: “After a short chase by the police, the accused fell off their bikes. When we asked them to surrender, they tried to flee and started shooting. The police fired back in self-defence and in the cross-firing, one of the accused, Bittu Singh, was injured on his leg. He was immediately provided medical treatment after their arrest.”

Besides the camera, the Noida police also recovered a 315 bore illegal pistol, one live cartridge, one knife and two motorcycles from the accused. Out of the five arrested, Bittu Singh had been sent to jail in a case registered at Sector 24 Police station, under Section 413 (Habitually dealing in stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

An FIR was registered under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 412 (Dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of a dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.