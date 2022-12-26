scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Noida police arrest kingpin of ‘Santro Gang’ after an encounter

The police said the accused has been identified as Dushyant Chauhan. He has since been hospitalised for a bullet injury in the leg. An accomplice who was with him is currently absconding.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police arrested a serial car thief with over 50 cases registered against him after a shootout in Greater Noida Sunday morning. The police said the accused has been identified as Dushyant Chauhan. He has since been hospitalised for a bullet injury in the leg. An accomplice who was with him is currently absconding.

Abhishek Verma, DCP (Greater Noida), “The police noticed a suspicious person near the Janta Flats near AWHO Chowk in the jurisdiction of the Beta 2 police station. He was trying to break into a Santro car. He fled from the spot as soon as he saw the police. We began to pursue him and started conducting checking in various areas.”

Verma added, “He was finally intercepted by police in a car near Honda Chowk. The two occupants of the car began to fire at the police. The police fired back at the miscreants in self-defence. One of them was injured, and the other fled from the spot. The car, a Santro, was seized. When the chassis number and other details were examined, it was found that the vehicle had been stolen from the Beta-2 jurisdiction in December itself.”

“Combing operations to capture the absconder are ongoing, and the criminal history and other possible gang members of the accused are being examined.”

Along with the stolen car, a .315 bore pistol was also seized from the spot along with ammunition.

The police have said Chauhan is the kingpin of the “Santro Gang” in the district, which is noted for its modus operandi of primarily stealing Santro vehicles along with other cars, cutting them, and selling the parts.

They said Chauhan had 51 cases registered against him and had been arrested on previous occasions along with stolen Santro car parts and cash.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 10:49:59 am
