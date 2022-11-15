scorecardresearch
Noida police arrest gang member for attempted murder of BJP worker

Police said the accused is allegedly a shooter of the gang. A .32 calibre pistol with three live cartridges was seized from him.

A case had been registered at the Beta 2 station at the time for rioting, criminal conspiracy and attempted murder.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police arrested a man from Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk on Sunday for allegedly attempting to murder BJP worker Sanchit Sharma on November 3. Police said the accused was identified as Najafgarh resident Ashwani, an alleged member of the Randeep Bhati gang, who has an extensive criminal history in Delhi.

On November 3, Sanchit was with BJP mandal president Mahesh Sharma when he was waylaid by several armed assailants in two Scorpio vehicles. He was severely wounded after being beaten up with iron rods and left for dead.

More from Delhi

On Sunday, three men had also been arrested in connection with the case by Uttarakhand police. Police said one of the arrested men, Haripal Gurjar, had confessed that the attack was done allegedly on the directions of gangster Randeep Bhati, currently lodged in Mandoli jail. Police said there was conflict between Bhati and Sanchit.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 08:04:40 am
