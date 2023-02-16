scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Noida Police arrest 6 for selling e-cigarettes near colleges, hostels

Police said they have recovered 405 e-cigarettes from the accused, priced around Rs 15 lakh.

A total of six accused were arrested in the case, four are from Ghaziabad and two from Noida. (File photo)

Six persons were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar Police for allegedly selling prohibited electronic cigarettes in the city, police said Thursday. Sector 63 SHO Amit Kumar Maan said as the offence was bailable, the accused were later released on bail.

Police said they have recovered 405 e-cigarettes from the accused, priced around Rs 15 lakh. A total of six accused were arrested in the case, four are from Ghaziabad and two from Noida.

“The police commissioner is concerned about addiction in the youth, and we are running a campaign against it in all police stations of the district. Under this plan, Sector 63 police team busted a racket and recovered 405 e-cigarettes of different flavours from them Thursday. This is completely banned in India. We are also investigating its different sources and how it was transported. The price per e-cigarette ranges from Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500. They have been running this racket for many years,” said ADCP (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey.

The officer also said the accused used to allegedly sell these e-cigarettes near hostels and colleges. “The accused told us during interrogation that they used to get these electronic cigarettes at Rs 300 to 400 and used to sell them for more than Rs 4,000. They used to target young boys and girls studying in colleges, due to which they got a lot of profit,” said police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins

Police also claimed the accused used to make a profit of Rs 3,000-3,500 per e-cigarette. The accused have been identified as Praveen Gaur, Aakash, Nitin Gupta, Aryan Dev, Umesh and Beeru.

More from Delhi

Police have registered a case under The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 20:24 IST
Next Story

Save the English manners for Ashes…leave the IPL buddies behind: Ravi Shastri lambasts Australia’s attitude ahead of the 2nd Test

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close