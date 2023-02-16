Noida Police arrest 6 for selling e-cigarettes near colleges, hostels

Six persons were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar Police for allegedly selling prohibited electronic cigarettes in the city, police said Thursday. Sector 63 SHO Amit Kumar Maan said as the offence was bailable, the accused were later released on bail.

Police said they have recovered 405 e-cigarettes from the accused, priced around Rs 15 lakh. A total of six accused were arrested in the case, four are from Ghaziabad and two from Noida.

“The police commissioner is concerned about addiction in the youth, and we are running a campaign against it in all police stations of the district. Under this plan, Sector 63 police team busted a racket and recovered 405 e-cigarettes of different flavours from them Thursday. This is completely banned in India. We are also investigating its different sources and how it was transported. The price per e-cigarette ranges from Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500. They have been running this racket for many years,” said ADCP (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey.

The officer also said the accused used to allegedly sell these e-cigarettes near hostels and colleges. “The accused told us during interrogation that they used to get these electronic cigarettes at Rs 300 to 400 and used to sell them for more than Rs 4,000. They used to target young boys and girls studying in colleges, due to which they got a lot of profit,” said police.

Police also claimed the accused used to make a profit of Rs 3,000-3,500 per e-cigarette. The accused have been identified as Praveen Gaur, Aakash, Nitin Gupta, Aryan Dev, Umesh and Beeru.

Police have registered a case under The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019.