Noida police arrest 2 for creating fake Instagram ID of girl and uploading her mobile number on porn sites

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police Saturday arrested two men for allegedly uploading edited nude photos by creating a fake Instagram ID of a girl and her mobile number on porn sites.

The accused have been identified as Adarsh Gupta of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and Sunny Kuma of Jamui, Bihar. The Beta-2 police arrested the accused living in Greater Noida, from Chuharpur Underpass, based on the victim’s complaint registered on January 8.

The police also recovered a black colour iPhone 12 and a sky-blue colour iPhone 13, which were allegedly used in the crime. They also took printouts of four Instagram screenshots.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 500 (defamation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and Information Technology Act sections 66c, 66D and 67 was registered at the Beta-2 police station.