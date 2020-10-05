Noida Police probing Priyanka Gandhi manhandling

A police officer pushed Priyanka Gandhi and also grabbed her kurta during the incident. (Photo: PTI)

Noida Police has started a probe into the manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi when she and her party members were briefly stopped from crossing the DND Flyover on their way to Hathras on Saturday.

As their car was stopped and party workers gathered around, the police pushed back a few of them and also hit some with batons. As Priyanka got out of her car and tried to shield a few workers, a police officer pushed her and grabbed her kurta during the incident.

Both Rahul and Priyanka were eventually allowed to leave for Hathras to meet the victim’s family along with five others.

“Noida Police profoundly regrets the incident with Priyanka Gandhi while handling an unruly crowd at the DND. The DCP HQ has taken suo motu cognizance of it and ordered an inquiry to be conducted by a senior woman officer. Noida police is committed to ensure safety and dignity of women,” said Noida Police in a statement.

