Noida Bank guards killed: Cops probe if suspects had help

A day after the murder of two bank guards in Noida, police said they are probing if the two suspects captured on CCTV had help from other accomplices. “We are questioning people from nearby areas, shanties and slums, especially those with a criminal history who are out on bail,” said CO, City 1, Avneesh Kumar.

On Friday morning, the battered bodies of two guards — Mundrika Prasad (45) and Mukesh Yadav (25) — were found in the guard room of Punjab National Bank in Noida’s Sector 1. No arrest has been made so far.

Police said CCTV footage from the area showed two men entering the guard room around 2:30 am, and leaving with the keys of the bank building.

“We think it might be possible that more than two men were a part of this robbery attempt; possibly people standing outside the gate,” said CO Kumar.

Meanwhile, Prasad’s family demanded that the bank give jobs to his sons. His brother said no one from the bank has approached them so far.

