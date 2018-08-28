Noida: Out to relieve herself, 14-year-old ‘kidnapped and raped’ in car, two held

Police said the girl’s uncle, who lives in the adjacent village, claimed he received a call from a local, who said he had seen the girl being forced into the car. (Representational) Police said the girl’s uncle, who lives in the adjacent village, claimed he received a call from a local, who said he had seen the girl being forced into the car. (Representational)

Two people have been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a moving car on Monday morning, in a village under the jurisdiction of Greater Noida’s Dankaur police station.

According to the complaint, the girl was abducted when she was walking to her family’s agricultural field, around half-a-kilometre away her home, to relieve herself in the morning.

“We received a PCR call at 11.45 am. The complainant named three men in the FIR, so we know that they were all known to her. We have arrested two of them — aged 18 and 19 — and are looking for the third accused. All three accused are unemployed men from a nearby village. The charges against them relate to kidnapping, gangrape and violation of the POCSO Act. The girl has been sent for medical examination and we are awaiting results,” said CO Greater Noida II Piyush Kumar Singh.

According to the complaint, the girl left her home around 7.30 am and was allegedly forced into a car by the three men, and raped by two of them.

Police said the girl’s uncle, who lives in the adjacent village, claimed he received a call from a local, who said he had seen the girl being forced into the car. Police said they are yet to confirm who had made the call.

Police said the uncle claimed he gathered a group of people and intercepted the vehicle, following which the accused let the girl go and fled. The area where the girl was allegedly dropped is around 8 km from her village, police said.

While her family does not have a toilet, her uncle and aunt, as well as her grandfather, have toilets at their homes.

The girl’s aunt said both she and her mother would go to the field to relieve themselves: “On most days, she goes with her mother, but she went alone this morning as her mother was away for Raksha Bandhan.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App