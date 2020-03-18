Noida on edge after 2 more Covid-19 cases

Other societies within a 5-km radius of the two apartment complexes have restricted entry to delivery persons. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) Other societies within a 5-km radius of the two apartment complexes have restricted entry to delivery persons. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

Two Noida residents tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the number of cases in the district to three. While one patient has a travel history to France, the other worked in the same private firm where a staffer had tested positive last week. Medical officials said approximately 4,000 people in the area have been put on surveillance now.

“Two people have been put under isolation at a government hospital; their samples came back positive on Tuesday. One of the patients is a woman, who had gone for a vacation to France and showed symptoms on return. The other person worked in the same firm where a person had tested positive and other employees had been put under quarantine. The condition of both is stable and they are receiving treatment,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to officials, both patients, in their 20s, were earlier admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences after they exhibited symptoms of the virus.

As news of the cases spread, panic and confusion broke out at the high-rise societies where the patients live, with residents adopting several measures, including self-quarantine, to protect themselves.

The secretary of the society where one patient lives said: “The resident has been sent to the isolation ward. Samples of other people have been taken and we are awaiting results. No doubt, people are afraid as this disease spreads through contact. In a housing society, one cannot avoid that. Most residents are avoiding stepping out.”

“We have asked residents not to panic and comply with the directives of the state administration. As a precaution, we have asked domestic staff not to enter the society for the next three-four days. We are also looking to create a common point where delivery persons can drop off food and packages,” he added.

Neighbours said the woman is a medical student and lives with three flatmates. The man shared the flat with another person.

With lack of clarity on how many people the two patients might have come in contact with, 15 other societies within a 5-km radius of the two apartment complexes have restricted entry to delivery persons and domestic helps.

The apartment owner’s association at one of the societies, in a statement, said: “The medical team has asked residents to stay in self-quarantine. Floor management shall ensure that floors and lifts are sanitised.”

By Tuesday evening, the societies wore a deserted look. “Usually, neighbours gather in the park for an evening stroll. Today, not a single child was seen in the playground. The common areas were virtually empty,” said a resident of one of the societies.

According to locals, some families had claimed they would leave the area for fear of exposure but were later convinced by association members to stay back.

“People are afraid since the cases have come so close to home and it’s possible there are more carriers. But medical and administrative teams are doing their bit to explain the situation and guide us,” said Vijay, who lives in a society nearby.

A team of more than 150 health department officials, including anganwadi workers, are visiting residential societies in the area to inform people of precautionary measures.

The district medical team has set up a 400-bed isolation ward in the new district hospital building in Noida Sector 29.

