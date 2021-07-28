Noida officials discuss Safe City Project for women safety in UP

A special focus will be given to villages on the border between Gautam Buddh Nagar and Haryana, the officials said.

An inter-departmental meeting among West Uttar Pradesh districts was chaired by Meerut Divisional Commissioner Surendra Singh on Tuesday to discuss several execution aspects of the state government’s Safe City Project which involves enhanced patrolling and availability of more utilities for women.

The administrative wings will have to give in a proposal within the next 3 days highlighting their individual plan for the project and the financial breakdown. The police department informed during the meeting that they have identified 2254 spots for CCTV installation and 50 pink booths will be built in the coming days. The district probationary officer said that presently one Asha Jyoti Kendra is functioning in the district.

Official of the Metro corporation have also been asked to review their preparations for the Project. The meeting was held among officials of Noida, Shamli, Saharanpur and Baghpat.