Noida officials booked after woman finds name missing from voter list

On the heels of the order of an SC/ST court, Gautam Buddha Nagar police registered an FIR on Tuesday against three government officials for allegedly deleting the name of a woman from the voter list ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Hemlata of Roshanpur village in the district, who belongs to the scheduled castes, had moved the court last year with a complaint that she faced discrimination based on caste as her name was removed from the electoral roll. The court ruled in her favor and directed the police to register a case.

Following this, Dankaur police booked Rajnikant, a former sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar), Vinay Kumar Bhadauria, the then tehsildar and Akhilesh Singh, the then electoral registration officer. Moreover, 4-5 unidentified persons have been made accused in the FIR.

“After the order of special judge (SC/ST Act) of Gautam Buddha Nagar, the former electoral officer, the tehsildar, and the sub-divisional magistrate have been booked under CrPC 156(3),” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh Wednesday. Section 156(3) in the Code of Criminal Procedure states that any magistrate empowered under section 190 may order investigation by police.

He added that an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 166 (public servant disobeying law) and 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury) in Dankaur police station. Apart from this, section 3 of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 has also been added in the FIR.

The complainant had alleged that her name was deliberately deleted from the electoral roll by the government officials who misused their power not to allow her to use her constitutional right.

Dinesh Kumar Singh also said that this whole matter is being investigated by the assistant commissioner of police- 3(Greater Noida).