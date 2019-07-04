Noida: No leads yet on death of woman found wedged between buildings

A day after the mangled body of a 19-year-old domestic help was found stuck between two towers of a residential complex in Noida, police are yet to recover clues highlighting the cause of death. Police suspect it to be a case of either suicide or murder, which they say will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is out on Thursday.

The woman, Sonamuni, was found on the 12th floor of Amrapali Silicon City in a narrow passage between two buildings on Tuesday. No eyewitness has come forward so far, said police.

A security guard at the society said, “We barely saw her. She would be seen picking and dropping her employer’s child in the afternoon. Even on the day of her disappearance, it is possible she might have gone out, but it is hard to keep track. She was quiet and no one would visit her.”

The woman’s body was retrieved by a 35-member team of the NDRF by drilling a hole in the adjacent wall. The body was noticed after some residents complained of a foul smell, said police.

“The family has not cast suspicion on anyone yet. They have also denied having any enmity with anyone. A case will be filed once the post-mortem report is out,” said Ajay Agarwal, SHO Sector 49.

Police said that due to lack of CCTV footage and witness testimony, it is possible that she was either pushed by someone or slipped into the crack and injured herself fatally. Due to decomposition of the body, no prominent signs of struggle were visible, police said.