Noida: Night curfew extended to all days as administration imposes new Covid-19 curbs

Amid the Covid-19 surge, the Noida administration on Wednesday extended the night curfew to all days of the week from 10 pm to 6 am till January 14. Earlier, the night curfew was restricted to weekends from 11 pm to 5 am.

The restrictions will come into effect from Thursday onwards, said Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY on Wednesday.

“The rate (number) of cases is high and we need to take measures accordingly. It has also been observed that those who are vaccinated face mild symptoms. In view of public safety, there will be a night curfew. Schools will remain closed. Covid help desk and helpline number have been made functional and citizens can contact for queries,” said the DM.

As per officials, swimming pools and gyms will remain shut while restaurants and cinema halls can function with 50 per cent capacity. Offices have been issued advisories to encourage work from home as much as possible. Those people who need to come to the office will not be stopped and there will be no requirement of a pass, said the DM.

For weddings, only 100 persons will be allowed inside a closed venue while in open spaces, only 50 per cent of it can be occupied, said officials.

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday reported 165 Covid-19 cases and no deaths. As per officials, the active cases have crossed 1,100, out of which only 16 are currently admitted in the district hospitals. “There is one aspect that the cases in our district do not require treatment at the hospital. The ones admitted consist of foreign travellers, those who do not have isolation facilities and others. We need to be cautious once we step outside. We will also ask traders to only sell to those wearing masks,” said Suhas.