Noida murder: Cops focus on carjacking gangs in western UP

With no identifications or arrests 13 days after the murder of Noida-based business executive Gaurav Chandel, police officers of four districts have turned the scanner towards organised carjacking gangs. Police, in particular, suspect the role of the ‘Mirchi Gang’ and other similar criminal groups operating in western UP.

Chandel was murdered in the early hours of January 7 in Noida’s Phase 3 by a gang which robbed him of his mobile phone, laptop and other valuables, and fled in his car.

Police departments of Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur and their respective crime branches are currently looking into the case.

“The role of the Mirchi Gang has been highlighted but we are yet to get tangible leads. Besides this, all gangs that have a history of carjacking and crimes of similar nature have come under the radar. A district-wide investigation is underway and officials from other districts are also sharing information,” said Ranvijay Singh, Additional District Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Three days ago, Ghaziabad Police found a missing Tiago car in Akash Nagar.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen using Chandel’s grey Kia Seltos car, which was found in the same vicinity two days earlier.

Police suspect that after dumping Gaurav’s body in Greater Noida, his car was driven to Ghaziabad where a local resident’s Tiago was stolen by overpowering him. Both vehicles were later abandoned.

“When we discovered the car in Misalgarh area, we left it at the spot and deployed police officers in civilian clothes. We waited for two days hoping one of the accused would come to claim the car, but no one did. The Tiago was stolen from a resident who was later thrown off near a hospital,” said a Ghaziabad police officer.

