scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Noida: Man who stole mobile phone arrested after shootout

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police said that the accused was involved in more than a dozen cases of robbery and theft across the Delhi NCR region.

When the accused was tracked down and surrounded by the police, he opened fire, the police said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Friday arrested a man in Noida’s Sector 62 after he allegedly shot at the police officials trying to catch him and got injured in retaliatory fire. The police identified the man as Dadri resident Sonu Sajid and said they had traced his whereabouts while investigating a mobile theft case.

The police said that Sajid was involved in more than a dozen cases of robbery and theft across the Delhi NCR region. According to the police, a woman had complained that her mobile had been stolen while she was near the LIC building in Noida’s Sector 62. When the accused was tracked down and surrounded by the police, he opened fire, the police said.

“To save himself from arrest, he fired at the police. He was injured in the retaliatory fire and then arrested. He is a habitual mobile and vehicle thief,” Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Police (Noida), said.

Sajid was hospitalised and a .315 bore pistol, a live shell and cartridge, a motorcycle and the stolen mobile phone were recovered from him, the police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies
Jasprit Bumrah has Sushil Kumar like intimidating aura, without him India...Premium
Jasprit Bumrah has Sushil Kumar like intimidating aura, without him India...
To better track PLI claims, Govt floats digital platforms for data sharingPremium
To better track PLI claims, Govt floats digital platforms for data sharing
More from Delhi

This is the second shootout that the Gautam Buddh Nagar police have been involved in over the past week, with a father-son duo belonging to the Bawaria gang being arrested after a shootout in a mango orchard in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 10:55:00 am
Next Story

Ghulam Nabi Azad elected chairman of Democratic Azad Party

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement