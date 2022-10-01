Noida: Man who stole mobile phone arrested after shootout

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Friday arrested a man in Noida’s Sector 62 after he allegedly shot at the police officials trying to catch him and got injured in retaliatory fire. The police identified the man as Dadri resident Sonu Sajid and said they had traced his whereabouts while investigating a mobile theft case.

The police said that Sajid was involved in more than a dozen cases of robbery and theft across the Delhi NCR region. According to the police, a woman had complained that her mobile had been stolen while she was near the LIC building in Noida’s Sector 62. When the accused was tracked down and surrounded by the police, he opened fire, the police said.

“To save himself from arrest, he fired at the police. He was injured in the retaliatory fire and then arrested. He is a habitual mobile and vehicle thief,” Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Police (Noida), said.

Sajid was hospitalised and a .315 bore pistol, a live shell and cartridge, a motorcycle and the stolen mobile phone were recovered from him, the police said.

This is the second shootout that the Gautam Buddh Nagar police have been involved in over the past week, with a father-son duo belonging to the Bawaria gang being arrested after a shootout in a mango orchard in Greater Noida on Wednesday.