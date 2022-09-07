scorecardresearch
Noida police book ‘doctor’ for negligence after minor boy dies while undergoing treatment

“A 15-year-old boy approached the accused after he allegedly complained of stomach pain. The accused gave him some medicines pursuant to which he fell really sick and succumbed to his illness,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

The accused, identified as Alam, ran a clinic in Sarfabad village located in Noida’s Sector 72, police said.

The Noida police have booked the proprietor of a ‘clinic’ for negligence after a minor boy lost his life while undergoing treatment for stomach pain, officials said Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Alam, ran a clinic in Sarfabad village located in Noida’s Sector 72, police said.

“A 15-year-old boy approached the accused after he allegedly complained of stomach pain. The accused gave him some medicines pursuant to which he fell really sick and succumbed to his illness,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

“We are investigating if the medical degree of the accused is authentic. Police teams have been deployed around his clinic and home and we have been informed that he is presently in Ghaziabad and will be returning home soon,” he added.

The minor boy, a resident of Sarfabad, had visited the clinic on Sunday complaining of severe stomach pain when the accused prescribed him a few medicines for the same.

The boy’s condition, however, worsened by the evening and his family took him to Shivalik Hospital, said Sharad Kant, Station House Officer, Sector 113 Police Station.

“The doctors at Shivalik hospital asked the family to take the boy to Nithari Hospital in Sector-30 as his condition was serious. The boy was brought dead around 11-11:30 pm on Sunday night,” said Kant.

“They took the deceased’s body back and cremated him on Monday pursuant to which they filed a complaint on Tuesday,” he added.

The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem. However, the cause of death could not be ascertained, police said.

An FIR under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered into the matter and the search for the accused is underway, police added.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 02:09:23 pm
