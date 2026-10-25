Noida Metro to increase peak-hour train frequency from November 1

Noida Metro latest update: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will increase train frequency during peak hours from November 1, 2026, to meet the rising passenger demand and improve services. As part of the move, NMRC will reduce the train interval from 7 minutes and 30 seconds to 6 minutes and 35 seconds.

The NMRC is also considering extending its late-night services. Under the proposal, the last train from Sector 51 station towards Depot Station would depart at 11:25 pm. “The proposed change is subject to finalisation of the arrangements and operational feasibility,” it said in a statement.

Noida Metro ridership

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership on Friday, October 23, with 1,05,358 passengers travelling on its network. In a statement, NMRC said: “NMRC has been taking various initiatives to improve passenger convenience and enhance the overall commuting experience. These include QR-code-based ticketing, implementation of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), improved connectivity through the foot overbridge (FOB), and other service-improvement measures. These initiatives have contributed to a 20% increase in average daily ridership.”