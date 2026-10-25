Noida Metro to increase peak-hour train frequency from November 1

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will increase peak-hour train frequency from November 1, 2026, reducing the interval between trains to 6 minutes and 35 seconds. The move comes as NMRC records its highest-ever single-day ridership of 1,05,358 passengers.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readOct 25, 2026 12:50 PM IST
Noida Metro to increase peak-hour train frequency from November 1. (Image: NMRC/Enhanced using AI)Noida Metro to increase peak-hour train frequency from November 1. (Image: NMRC/Enhanced using AI)
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Noida Metro latest update: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will increase train frequency during peak hours from November 1, 2026, to meet the rising passenger demand and improve services. As part of the move, NMRC will reduce the train interval from 7 minutes and 30 seconds to 6 minutes and 35 seconds.

The NMRC is also considering extending its late-night services. Under the proposal, the last train from Sector 51 station towards Depot Station would depart at 11:25 pm. “The proposed change is subject to finalisation of the arrangements and operational feasibility,” it said in a statement.

Noida Metro ridership

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership on Friday, October 23, with 1,05,358 passengers travelling on its network. In a statement, NMRC said: “NMRC has been taking various initiatives to improve passenger convenience and enhance the overall commuting experience. These include QR-code-based ticketing, implementation of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), improved connectivity through the foot overbridge (FOB), and other service-improvement measures. These initiatives have contributed to a 20% increase in average daily ridership.”

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NMRC to improve last-mile connectivity

The NMRC is also consulting relevant stakeholders to improve last-mile connectivity for metro commuters. “These initiatives form part of NMRC’s continued efforts to make metro travel more accessible, convenient and passenger-friendly. NMRC remains committed to providing safe, reliable and efficient metro services and to promoting the use of public transport,” it said.

Noida Metro stations

Currently, the 29.7-km-long Noida Metro Aqua Line has 21 stations. These are: Depot station, GNIDA office, Delta 1, Alpha 1, Pari Chowk, Knowledge Park II, Sector 148, Sector 147, Sector 146, Sector 145, Sector 144, Sector 143, Sector 142, Sector 137, Sector 83, NSEZ, Sector 81, Sector 101, Sector 76, Sector 50, and Sector 50.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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