Noida Metro to provide free smart cards for Aqual Line passengers from Jan 26 to Feb 4

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will provide free smart cards to passengers for Aqua line from January 26 to February 4 to commemorate Republic day. NMRC Managing Director and Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said that this step will boost card usage and promote the Digital India campaign.

“Noida Metro Rail Corporation will organise a special camp for issuing smart cards free of cost. The camp is being organised in collaboration with the State Bank of India (SBI). In this campaign, the NMRC will provide SBI co-branded ‘CITY 1’ cards at no cost from 26.01.2023 to 04.02.2023 at stations. We request the commuters to actively participate in this campaign and take maximum benefit of the campaign,” said Maheshwari in an official statement on Tuesday.

Also Read | 16-years-old boy ends life by jumping in front of Metro in Noida

She said that the NMRC is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and its fourth anniversary of Aqua Line operations on January 26.

On January 16, the NMRC broke its record of single-day ridership. According to the official data shared by the corporation, on Monday, 56,168 passengers traveled on Aqua line, which is the highest till date.

Average ridership in January (till January 16) is 41,757 passengers. While in December 2022, it was 41,496, in November last year, average ridership was 43,430 passengers. In October 2022, it was 35,300.

The NMRC said that for the ease of commute, they have installed an additional x-ray baggage machine, two ticket vending machines, and additional automatic fare collection (AFC) gates at Sector-51 Metro station.

The NMRC’s Aqua Line has been in operation since 2019. It starts from Sector 51 in Noida and extends till Depot in Greater Noida. It currently covers 21 Metro stations. According to Noida spokesperson Nisha Wadhawan, the NMRC has sold more than 1,30,800 smart cards till date. She also said that around 50 per cent of passengers travel using smart card daily.