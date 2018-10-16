Noida Metro seeks public opinion on Aqua Line

Trial on the line had commenced on August 20. Gajendra Yadav Trial on the line had commenced on August 20. Gajendra Yadav

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has launched a survey to gather public feedback on the proposed “express service” on Aqua Line. The survey was opened to public on October 12 on the official website of NMRC, and will remain open till November 12.

The eight-page survey aims to collect data on the frequency of trains on the Aqua line, people’s preference of express service and the peak hours of travel during morning and evening.

The survey includes questions on preferred routes and Metro stations that make up a part of commuters’ daily travel routine, and whether the point of origin of their travel is within Noida. The public opinion will directly impact the launch of the “express service”, officials said. As a part of the proposed express service, trains will skip stations to save commuters’ travel time. The survey is said to help NMRC officials to narrow down the stations that can be skipped on busy routes.

