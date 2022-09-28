Noida Metro: Riders increasing on Aqua Line

With the number of riders steadily increasing, the Noida Aqua Line has peaked with an all time high this September, hitting a peak of 48,396 travellers Monday, according to officials of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

The officials said that this represented a continuing trend, with numbers around March averaging 23,266 riders up to 34,377 in August. The peak ridership has risen from the previous record 44,556 riders on August 15.

Part of the reason numbers are rising is that people are more aware of the metro line being open again. We started operating on Republic Day in 2019 with a peak number before Covid of around 39,451, but even that was an outlier during a transport strike and pre-Covid numbers usually did not go so high. The line was closed later for 300 days after Covid broke out. Now, the people are slowly returning,” said NMRC spokesperson Nisha Wadhawan.

The various multi-level connectivity facilities we provide such as e-rickshaws and parking spaces also attract more riders,” she added.

Stretching from Noida’s Sector 51 to the Depot in Greater Noida, the Aqua Line provides connectivity to various sectors of Noida after the termination of the Blue Line at Noida Electronic City.