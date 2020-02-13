Birthday or pre-wedding shoot, Noida Metro is at your disposal

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will soon provide space in Metro coaches for birthday celebrations and pre-wedding photoshoots. (File) The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will soon provide space in Metro coaches for birthday celebrations and pre-wedding photoshoots. (File)

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will soon provide space in Metro coaches for birthday celebrations and pre-wedding photoshoots across four categories, in prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per hour.

“Non-farebox initiatives have been on the NMRC’s priority list. In addition to the policy of hiring the premises for film shooting and photography, we have also formulated a policy for birthday parties, pre-wedding celebrations and other similar celebrations on wheels. The idea is to become an accessible and attractive destination for entertainment and celebrations. This will generate revenue through short term licencing of NMRC’s coaches/trains,” said an NMRC official.

As per the policy, those wanting to rent the Metro’s premises have to fill an application form 15 days prior to the requirement and will be allotted on a first-come-first-serve basis. NMRC is offering the services under four categories, based on the need for a running/static or decorated/undecorated coach. For Rs 5,000, it will provide an undecorated non-moving coach while for Rs 7,000, one can get a decorated static coach for the duration of the event. For Rs 8,000, NMRC will give an undecorated coach in a moving train making round trips from Sector 50 to Depot Station. For Rs 10,000, the same moving coach can be decorated.

The moving coaches will be provided during operational hours while the static ones can be given during non-operational hours till 2 am, said an official. The applicant can request up to four coaches in a train, authorities said. The cost of decoration has to be borne by the applicant and he can avail the services of the NMRC’s empanelled vendors.

