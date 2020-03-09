On women’s day, Noida Metro’s Aqua Line stations get sanitary pad kiosks

Sector 76 Metro station is now a ‘pink station’. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Sector 76 Metro station is now a ‘pink station’. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A group of people looked curiously at a sanitary pad vending machine installed at the Sector 76 Metro station on the Aqua Line, with some squinting to read the instructions. The machine, available at all 21 stations on the Metro line, was inaugurated Sunday on the occasion of International Women’s Day and will dispense sanitary napkins free of cost.

The facility is a part of initiatives undertaken by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) for women travellers, on the eve of Women’s Day. “NMRC has given a special gift to all women passengers…by unveiling two stations on the Metro corridor, Sector 76 and Pari Chowk, as ‘Pink stations’… The purpose is to ease the commute for women passengers,” said an NMRC official.

According to officials, the two ‘Pink stations’ will have a baby-feeding room, a diaper changing room and make up/changing room and a selfie point. The facilities will be free, said officials.

According to officials, women who wish to avail the sanitary napkin facility will be given a token. This will have to deposited in the machine following which a napkin will be provided. The machines can store 50 napkins and capacity will be increased as per demand, said officials.

The machines have been installed by NGO Mahamana Aradhak Shri Sewa in collaboration with ACE Group under their CSR campaign, ‘Nirmalya — Ek Komal Pahal’.

Examining the vending machine at Sector 76 station, Anushka, a student from Greater Noida, said: “This seems like an interesting move as an emergency can crop up any time. The fact that they are free is great since pads are expensive.”

According to officials, about 20-25% of the total workforce in NMRC comprises women.

