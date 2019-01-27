Noida Metro’s Aqua Line sees 11,625 commuters on Day 1

A day after the launch of Noida Metro’s Aqua Line, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation recorded a footfall of 11,625 on the stretch between Noida’s Sector 51 Metro station and Greater Noida Bus Depot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had green signalled the Aqua Line, connecting Noida and Greater Noida, on Friday.

According to data provided by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation, on the first day of operations, a ridership of 11,625 was recorded on the stretch, with the authorities selling 266 cards and almost 11,440 QR tickets at various stations.

The highest ridership was seen at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, while in Noida, sectors 51 and 137 saw the maximum footfall.

The Aqua Line’s coaches completed 64 trips on its launch day, covering a distance of 1,906 km to and fro. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation gained a revenue of Rs 3,60,000 from ticket sales and top-ups.

“We are very pleased with the response so far and I hope the momentum continues,” said P D Upadhyay, executive director of Noida Metro Rail Corporation.