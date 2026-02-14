Noida Metro Aqua Line extension okayed: 8 new stations to link Sector 142 directly to Delhi Metro’s Blue, Magenta lines

The Botanical Garden Metro station will become an interchange station between the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line and the Delhi Metro’s Magenta and Blue lines.

The new corridor, with eight elevated stations, will improve the connectivity between Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi.
The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of an 11.56 km corridor of Noida Metro, connecting Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden, the government announced on Saturday.

The Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening, approved the ₹2,254 crore extension of the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.

The new corridor, with eight elevated stations, will improve the connectivity between Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi. The project will take four years to be completed and will be carried out by Noida Metro Rail Corporation.

With this corridor, the Botanical Garden Metro station will become an interchange station between the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line and the Delhi Metro’s Magenta and Blue lines.

In a statement, the government said the corridor will connect commercial hubs in Noida, including Advant Navis Business Park in Sector 142, Skymark One Mall in Sector 98 and Mall of Noida in Sector 93. Offices of multinational companies, including Microsoft in Sector 145, Tata Consultancy Services in Sector 157, Havells in Sector 126, Infosys in Sector 132, Cognizant in Sector 135, Adobe in Sector 132 and Oracle in Sector 127, will also benefit from the new corridor.

Educational institutions, including Amity University in Sector 125, Panchsheel Balak Inter College in Sector 91 and Mahamaya Balika Inter College in Sector 44, as well as hospitals in the area, will also get better connectivity. With the new corridor, the Noida and Greater Noida Metro network will cross 61 km, the statement added.

“By bridging these vital areas with the Metro network, extension corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida) will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic activity and ease urban mobility for both residents and commuters related to employment, business, education and general transit,” the statement read.

