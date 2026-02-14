Noida Metro Aqua Line extension okayed: 8 new stations to link Sector 142 directly to Delhi Metro’s Blue, Magenta lines

The new corridor, with eight elevated stations, will improve the connectivity between Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi. (File photo)

The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of an 11.56 km corridor of Noida Metro, connecting Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden, the government announced on Saturday.

The Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening, approved the ₹2,254 crore extension of the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.

The new corridor, with eight elevated stations, will improve the connectivity between Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi. The project will take four years to be completed and will be carried out by Noida Metro Rail Corporation.

With this corridor, the Botanical Garden Metro station will become an interchange station between the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line and the Delhi Metro’s Magenta and Blue lines.