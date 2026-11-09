Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension: L&T bags contract to build 15.1-km elevated viaduct

Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bagged a contract to design and construct a 15.1-km-long elevated viaduct for the Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension project. The corridor will connect Botanical Garden to Noida Sector 142 and Depot Station to Boraki. As part of the project, L&T will also construct 10 elevated metro stations, including their architectural finishes.

“The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical of L&T has secured an order from Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for part design and construction of the Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension Project,” L&T said in a statement.

The Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension project is set to further strengthen urban transit across Delhi-NCR, improve commuter accessibility and make daily travel more convenient for passengers. “The project will play a crucial role in supporting Noida’s expanding urban landscape and is to be completed within a stringent timeline of 36 months,” it said.