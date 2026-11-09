Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension: L&T bags contract to build 15.1-km elevated viaduct

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More
Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bagged a contract to design and construct a 15.1-km-long elevated viaduct for the Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension project. The corridor will connect Botanical Garden to Noida Sector 142 and Depot Station to Boraki. As part of the project, L&T will also construct 10 elevated metro stations, including their architectural finishes.
“The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical of L&T has secured an order from Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for part design and construction of the Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension Project,” L&T said in a statement.
The Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension project is set to further strengthen urban transit across Delhi-NCR, improve commuter accessibility and make daily travel more convenient for passengers. “The project will play a crucial role in supporting Noida’s expanding urban landscape and is to be completed within a stringent timeline of 36 months,” it said.
Earlier this year, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the 11.6-km Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension project, which will connect Botanical Garden with Noida Sector 142. Once completed, the total metro network in Noida and Greater Noida will extend beyond 61 km.
The project will also provide connectivity to the upcoming Multi-Modal Transportation Hub at Boraki. Botanical Garden will serve as an interchange station, connecting the Noida Metro Aqua Line with the Delhi Metro’s Magenta and Blue lines.
A total of eight new elevated stations will be constructed. These are – Botanical Garden, Noida Sector-44, Noida office, Noida Sector-97, Noida Sector-105, Noida Sector-108, Noida Sector-93 and Panchsheel Balak Inter College.
The 2.6-km Aqua Line extension from Depot Station to Boraki Multi-Modal Transportation Hub (MMTH) will include two elevated metro stations. The project will provide residents of Noida and Greater Noida (GNIDA) with seamless interchange facilities with Indian Railways, the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and the local bus terminal at Boraki. Boraki Metro Station will serve as the interchange point for these transport services.
The Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension project will provide faster and seamless connectivity between Delhi and Noida through improved integration of the Delhi Metro and Noida Metro networks. The extension will also enable quicker access for Noida residents to airports and major railway stations in Delhi, significantly improving daily commutes and intercity travel.