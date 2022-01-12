Noida: 8 arrested for duping 300 people in insurance policy fraud

The Noida police have arrested eight cyber fraudsters for allegedly duping nearly 300 people across the country of crores of rupees by offering counterfeit insurance policies.

The police have recovered Rs 47.5 lakh, a Harley Davidson motorcycle and 85 Aadhaar cards from the accused.

The main accused Neeraj, the police said, is an MBA graduate who was pursuing a Rs 35-lakh per annum job in a Mumbai-based organisation. Another accused Umarpal is an MCA graduate from a Meerut university, added the police.

The other accused have been identified as Azharuddin, Vikas, Sohan, Neetu Arya, Sushil and Shahrukh Khan.

The accused, the police said, gathered a database of customer information compiled by companies such as Bharti Axa, PNB MetLife and DHFL. The accused in pseudo names called up the victims offering them policy renewal and benefits and convinced them to put in huge sums of money, said the police.

The complainant in the case was cheated of nearly Rs 2 crore, said the police.

The accused bought several properties in the NCR regions using the money, the police said.

The gang has been operating for almost five years and targetted senior citizens and retired officers, said the police.