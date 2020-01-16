Noida man’s murder: Car found, no arrests

His car, wallet and mobile phone were missing. On Wednesday, police found an abandoned Kia Seltos SUV in Masuri, and confirmed it was his vehicle. His car, wallet and mobile phone were missing. On Wednesday, police found an abandoned Kia Seltos SUV in Masuri, and confirmed it was his vehicle.

Days after a 42-year-old man was robbed and beaten to death while heading home in Noida’s Phase 3, police recovered his car near a garage in Ghaziabad’s Masuri village. Police said the man, Gaurav Chandel, was returning home from Gurgaon when he went missing and was later found dead. He worked as a regional manager for the firm 3M and lived with his family in Gaur City.

The incident took place on January 6 and Chandel’s body was found the next day around 5 am. His car, wallet and mobile phone were missing. On Wednesday, police found an abandoned Kia Seltos SUV in Masuri, and confirmed it was his vehicle.

A senior officer said, “On Tuesday, we sent six teams to look for the car and finally found it in Masuri. We are yet to trace the accused.”

Police said it had been difficult to trace the car since it was bought a month ago and had no registration plate. “We sent the car for examination and found there were no traces of blood or signs of a struggle,” said an officer. Police said they have recovered CCTV footage from Masuri, which shows the accused leaving the car and fleeing in another vehicle.

The car will be further examined by the forensic lab team to look for traces of DNA or other evidence.

Meanwhile, Chandel’s younger brother Siddharth said: “It’s been nine days and they have not identified even one of the accused. We are hoping the car will help police with some leads.”

During initial investigation, police had suspended four policemen, including SHO of Bisrakh police station, for alleged “negligence of duty”. This came after the family alleged that police did not take immediate action on their complaint and failed to look for Chandel in time.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App