Noida man who lost job recently ‘kills 2 sons, then himself’

A 32-year-old man was found hanging in an abandoned house in Noida, days after his two sons were murdered. Noida Police found the body in a house in Basai village on Friday. In a purported suicide note, the man, Mahesh, wrote he was responsible for the death of his two sons, Monu (6) and Tinka (3), said police.

Police said Mahesh had lost his job recently, though they added that a probe will establish if this was why he took the extreme step.

“We had received information on Wednesday that two children had been found murdered in Sector 34 area. Two days later, we found the body of their father. In our investigation, we have not found any conclusive evidence behind the extreme steps. The family has not given us a lot of details due to which we cannot assign any specific motive,” said Ranvijay Singh, ADCP Noida.

Mahesh worked at an embroidery store before he lost his job a few months ago. This led to tension at home, said his family.

“He would do stitching and design work at a clothing store. The owner unfortunately died due to a brain haemorrhage and the shop shut down. There was nothing in Mahesh’s behaviour that suggested something was amiss… This has come as a shock. He never misbehaved with anyone,” said his cousin Arun.

The family lived in Hoshiarpur, and on Tuesday evening, Mahesh told his wife he was going for a walk with his sons. When the three did not return for hours, his family approached police and filed a missing person’s complaint at Sector 49 police station.

The following day, the bodies of his sons, whose throats were slit, were found in an abandoned area in Sector 34. Mahesh, however, remained missing.

On Friday, his decomposed body was found in Basai; police suspect he killed himself the same day.

During investigation, police found that for several weeks, despite being unemployed, Mahesh had told his family he was heading to work and left the house carrying his tiffin.