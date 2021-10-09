Noida: Man wanted in several murder cases arrested

A criminal with a Rs 25,000 reward on his head was arrested by a joint team of Meerut STF and Noida Police on Friday.

According to the police, the accused, Naveen Singh, hails from Sonipat and has been wanted for several murders since the last six years.

“The accused is wanted in several cases of murder and had been evading arrest for a long time. We have also recovered a weapon from him. We are in the process of ascertaining his entire criminal history. He was recently involved in killing a person by drowning him in a bathtub,” Vishal Pandey, CO Dadri, said.

According to the police, the accused started his spate of killings in 2015 when he allegedly murdered a local in his Haryana village, along with other accused, following a rivalry. Four years later, the accused was involved in a triple murder in Muzaffarnagar.

In 2020, Naveen allegedly beat a person to death and poisoned a victim during his birthday party in a Haryana village. He also carried out arson and rioting at a country made liquor shop in the same area, police said.

This year, Naveen and other accused allegedly murdered a Rohtak resident in a DDA flat by drowning him and dumped his body in the Knowledge Park area.