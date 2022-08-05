scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Noida: Man wanted for robbery cases across Delhi-NCR arrested

The accused, who is in his 40s and is a resident of Jhilmil Colony in Delhi, was arrested following an exchange of gunfire after he allegedly tried to evade arrest late Thursday, the Noida police said

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 10:59:22 am
delhi, delhi news, delhi crime news, delhi robbery, noida news, noida poice, robbery, delhi city news, delhi local news, indian express newsThe accused has been identified as Vishal, who is in his 40s and is a resident of Jhilmil Colony in Delhi, police added.

A man wanted for multiple cases of robbery across Delhi-NCR was arrested following an exchange of gunfire with Noida police after he allegedly tried to evade arrest late Thursday, police said. The accused has been identified as Vishal, who is in his 40s and is a resident of Jhilmil Colony in Delhi, police added.

On July 29, a chain-snatching incident involving a woman on her morning walk in Sector 29 was reported, police said. “The accused was identified by the CCTV footage recovered from that area. As per preliminary investigation, it has been found that the accused is known for committing robberies, including chain-snatching, across Delhi-NCR with four cases registered against him in Delhi and one in Noida,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

According to the police, at least four cases of robbery were registered against the accused in Delhi’s Geeta Colony, Mayur Vihar, Paschim Vihar and Sarita Vihar police stations and he had been on their radar for a while.

The police allegedly received information from sources that Vishal would be spotted in the vicinity of Sector 29 Thursday night. “He was spotted on a motorcycle near a police checkpoint at Bhardwaj Hospital in Sector 29. When the police tried to intercept him, he fled,” Dwivedi said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

After a chase near a sewage canal in Arun Vihar, the accused’s motorcycle was allegedly hit, following which he fell. “He eventually opened fire while trying to evade arrest. Noida police fired back in self-defence and the accused was injured on his leg in the crossfire. He was provided medical treatment immediately,” Dwivedi added.

The Noida police said they recovered the stolen gold chain, a .315 bore gun, two live cartridges and a motorcycle from the accused. They are now trying to ascertain if the motorcycle was stolen.

More from Delhi

An FIR under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Noida Sector 20 police station.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 10:59:22 am

Most Popular

1

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

2

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

3

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

4

At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy

5

Thirteen Lives movie review: Ron Howard's outstanding Oscar contender is one of the best films of the year

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
China using my Taiwan visit as 'excuse' for military drills: Nancy Pelosi
Live Updates

China using my Taiwan visit as 'excuse' for military drills: Nancy Pelosi

Three shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to open today, Idukki on alert
Tamil Nadu

Three shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to open today, Idukki on alert

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office
Delhi Confidential

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office

Mansukh Mandaviya: No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment
Express Adda

Mansukh Mandaviya: No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment

Premium
From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond
CWG 2022

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

Good looks, plugged with some serious fast charging
Oppo Reno8 review

Good looks, plugged with some serious fast charging

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias
Gujarat

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement