Noida: Man wanted for robbery cases across Delhi-NCR arrested

A man wanted for multiple cases of robbery across Delhi-NCR was arrested following an exchange of gunfire with Noida police after he allegedly tried to evade arrest late Thursday, police said. The accused has been identified as Vishal, who is in his 40s and is a resident of Jhilmil Colony in Delhi, police added.
On July 29, a chain-snatching incident involving a woman on her morning walk in Sector 29 was reported, police said. “The accused was identified by the CCTV footage recovered from that area. As per preliminary investigation, it has been found that the accused is known for committing robberies, including chain-snatching, across Delhi-NCR with four cases registered against him in Delhi and one in Noida,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.
According to the police, at least four cases of robbery were registered against the accused in Delhi’s Geeta Colony, Mayur Vihar, Paschim Vihar and Sarita Vihar police stations and he had been on their radar for a while.
The police allegedly received information from sources that Vishal would be spotted in the vicinity of Sector 29 Thursday night. “He was spotted on a motorcycle near a police checkpoint at Bhardwaj Hospital in Sector 29. When the police tried to intercept him, he fled,” Dwivedi said.
After a chase near a sewage canal in Arun Vihar, the accused’s motorcycle was allegedly hit, following which he fell. “He eventually opened fire while trying to evade arrest. Noida police fired back in self-defence and the accused was injured on his leg in the crossfire. He was provided medical treatment immediately,” Dwivedi added.
The Noida police said they recovered the stolen gold chain, a .315 bore gun, two live cartridges and a motorcycle from the accused. They are now trying to ascertain if the motorcycle was stolen.
An FIR under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Noida Sector 20 police station.
