scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 03, 2022
Must Read

Noida: Man with Rs 25,000 bounty on his head arrested

Sabbir was arrested on Thursday morning after a gunfire exchange with the police.

Written by Malavika Prasad | New Delhi |
June 3, 2022 10:31:32 am
Noida: Man with Rs 25,000 bounty on his head arrestedAn FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against the accused and further investigation is underway, police said.

The Noida police have arrested a criminal with a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head. Sabbir, an accused in several robbery and theft cases, hails from Bulandshahr and had been on the run for four years, police said.

Sabbir was arrested on Thursday morning after a gunfire exchange with the police. “We had set up barricades after we were tipped off that he would be seen in Accher. When he tried to escape the barricade, we chased him. He opened fire at us and in the cross-firing, he was hit on his leg,” said Station House Officer Anil Kumar, Beta 2 Greater Noida. “No one from our team was injured.”

More from Delhi

An FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against the accused and further investigation is underway, police said.

Best of Express Premium
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievancesPremium
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievances
Explained: Supreme Court order on Puri Heritage Corridor today, what is t...Premium
Explained: Supreme Court order on Puri Heritage Corridor today, what is t...
Explained: How ‘Use and File’ system will bring new health insurance prod...Premium
Explained: How ‘Use and File’ system will bring new health insurance prod...
GST Council must uphold fiscal federalismPremium
GST Council must uphold fiscal federalism
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 03: Latest News
Advertisement