Noida: Man stabs relative to death following argument

A man stabbed his relative to death and injured others in Noida following an argument on Saturday.

According to police, the accused, Anil, had an argument with his wife, who had come to stay with her brother in Sector 39, which led to the fatal stabbing. Anil, who is a daily wage labourer, was arrested and has been sent to judicial custody.

According to the police, Anil (26) resides in Narela with his wife Kranti (24) and their eight-year-old son Aryan. A few days ago, there was an argument between the couple following which Kranti left the house with her son and came to live with her brother in Noida.

Agitated by the wife’s decision, Anil came to visit her on Saturday. The couple had another argument which escalated and the accused stabbed Kranti and his in-laws. Kranti, the accused’s brother-in-law’s wife Bhagwati and her eight-year-old daughter were rushed to the hospital.

Bhagwati died during treatment, police said. A case of murder has been filed against the accused at the Sector 39 Police Station. The minor’s condition remained serious while Kranti was referred to a Delhi hospital for further treatment.