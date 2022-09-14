scorecardresearch
Noida: Man sets fire on Mercedes car over non-payment of dues, arrested

The Noida police have arrested a man who was caught on video allegedly setting a Mercedes car on fire in Noida’s Sector 45, officials said Wednesday.

The police added the accused has been identified as Ranveer, a mason and tile vendor who was hired by the owner of the Mercedes car to put tiles in his house a few days ago. Ranveer was arrested shortly after the owner filed a police complaint, they added.

A video, which has been circulated on social media, purportedly shows the accused standing next to a motorcycle wearing a helmet, dousing a white Mercedes car in petrol, and subsequently setting it on fire. The incident took place on Sunday morning.

“The Noida police received a complaint by the owner of a Mercedes car from Sadarpur that a man had set his car on fire. CCTV footage from the area has been recovered and a preliminary investigation has revealed that the man named Ranveer was a tile vendor/ mason who had been contracted to put tiles in the complainant’s home,” said Rajeev Kumar Station House Officer of the Sector 39 police station.

“There was a dispute regarding the non-payment of dues for the work that the accused had been contracted to do, and unhappy with the same he ended up setting the complainant’s car on fire,” added Kumar.

An FIR under Section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to the amount of one hundred or (in case of agricultural produce) ten rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, and further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 12:36:20 pm
