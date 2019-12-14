Noida: Man jumps in front of train; wife, daughter found hanging in Sector 128

The family had shifted to Delhi from Kathmandu in September. (Representational) The family had shifted to Delhi from Kathmandu in September. (Representational)

A 31-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter were found hanging in their apartment in Noida’s Sector 128, hours after her husband jumped in front of a train at JLN Stadium Metro station Friday.

“At around 11:27 am, a call was received that a person has jumped in front of an oncoming train at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro station on platform 2. He was immediately rushed to RML Hospital where he was declared dead. During enquiry, it was found that the man, identified as Bharat J (33), hailed from Chennai and had been working at a private company. He was staying with his family in Noida,” said a Delhi Police officer.

Bharat’s wife, Shivranjani, and daughter Jayshrita reached RML Hospital in the afternoon. According to Noida Police, the two returned to their home in Jaypee Pavillion Court and allegedly hanged themselves from a ceiling fan. The family had shifted to Delhi from Kathmandu in September.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App