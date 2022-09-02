scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Noida: Man with fake MBBS degree arrested after woman dies at his clinic

The victim had been visiting the centre for the past two months and on her last visit, she went into a coma allegedly due to gross negligence and a lack of emergency services at the centre, the police said.

IVF, pregnant, women, lesbians, FrancePolice said the accused showed the couple his fake MBBS degree from 2005, from Bhupendra Narayan University in Bihar. (Representational)

A man who headed an IVF centre in Noida was arrested after a woman who came there for treatment died allegedly due to gross negligence. Police identified the accused as Priya Ranjan Thakur and said his MBBS certificate was ‘fake’.

Police said the woman, Lalita, had been visiting the centre for the past two months and her last visit was on August 19. Police said on that day, she went into a coma allegedly due to gross negligence and a lack of emergency services at the centre. She was then shifted by her family to Reality Hospital, Bisrakh, where she died on August 26.

Based on a complaint by the woman’s husband, a case was registered at Bisrakh police station under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 338 (grievous hurt by act endangering life). Based on this, police arrested the accused on August 28.

Police said the accused showed the couple his MBBS degree from 2005, from Bhupendra Narayan University in Bihar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
More from Delhi

Rajesh S, DCP (Central Noida), said: “When the MBBS certificate was sent for verification… it was found to be forged. A case was filed under IPC sections 420 (cheating/ dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security etc.) 468 (forgery for cheating) 471 (using forged document as genuine).

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 06:07:19 pm
Next Story

Ancelotti vouch for Hazard still making an impact at Real Madrid

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to India's maritime strategy

INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to India's maritime strategy

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

The complete story of INS Vikrant

The complete story of INS Vikrant

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement