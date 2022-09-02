Noida: Man with fake MBBS degree arrested after woman dies at his clinic

A man who headed an IVF centre in Noida was arrested after a woman who came there for treatment died allegedly due to gross negligence. Police identified the accused as Priya Ranjan Thakur and said his MBBS certificate was ‘fake’.

Police said the woman, Lalita, had been visiting the centre for the past two months and her last visit was on August 19. Police said on that day, she went into a coma allegedly due to gross negligence and a lack of emergency services at the centre. She was then shifted by her family to Reality Hospital, Bisrakh, where she died on August 26.

Based on a complaint by the woman’s husband, a case was registered at Bisrakh police station under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 338 (grievous hurt by act endangering life). Based on this, police arrested the accused on August 28.

Police said the accused showed the couple his MBBS degree from 2005, from Bhupendra Narayan University in Bihar.

Rajesh S, DCP (Central Noida), said: “When the MBBS certificate was sent for verification… it was found to be forged. A case was filed under IPC sections 420 (cheating/ dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security etc.) 468 (forgery for cheating) 471 (using forged document as genuine).