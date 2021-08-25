Noida: Man attempts to immolate wife, mother-in-law over family dispute

A man allegedly attempted to immolate his wife and mother-in-law in Noida on Wednesday morning. According to police, a call was made to police from Hajipur village that two women in a house had been burnt. As officials reached the spot, it was found that a man had poured kerosene on his wife and mother-in-law allegedly in a fit of rage.

“This incident occurred in Hajipur on Wednesday morning. The man, identified as Mohandas, had been living with his family in this area on rent. He tried to burn the two women over a family dispute. He also suffered burn injuries in the process. The three persons have been admitted to the district hospital. Further investigation is pending,” said Ranvijay Singh, ADCP Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to the police, Mohandas hails from Malda in West Bengal.

The locals in Hajipur area told police that the family would often be heard having arguments and fights. In the morning, one such argument escalated and the accused poured kerosene stored in a can.

All three of them suffered burns on their hands and shoulders. They have been referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment of burn injuries.

The police found during the initial investigation that a case concerning the family members is pending in family court as well.