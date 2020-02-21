Noida man held for ‘offensive’ post on Yogi Adityanath

A complaint was received at Jewar police station about a local who had shared an alleged wrongful post on Facebook against UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo) A complaint was received at Jewar police station about a local who had shared an alleged wrongful post on Facebook against UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Greater Noida on Wednesday for allegedly sharing an offensive post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

The man, identified as Jewar resident Chand Quraishi, was arrested after a local BJP worker filed a complaint.

“A complaint was received at Jewar police station about a local who had shared an alleged wrongful post on Facebook against the CM. The FIR was filed and the accused was arrested in a short time. During questioning, the accused said he had shared the content by mistake,” said an officer from Jewar police station.

The man was booked under Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, the complaint was filed by a member of the local BJP unit who had seen the Facebook post.

The privacy setting of the post had been set to public, instead of private, because of which other people took notice, police said.

In June 2019, two people were arrested in UP’s Gorakhpur district for allegedly making objectionable comments on social media against the CM.

A Noida-based journalist was also arrested earlier for posting alleged defamatory content against the CM.

