Friday, July 22, 2022

Noida: Man held for duping employer of Rs 3.25 lakh

Accused, who used to work at a grocery shop, was given Rs 3.25 lakh to purchase items for the shop but he fled with the cash, police said. More than Rs 2.37 lakh was recovered.

By: Express News Service | Noida |
July 22, 2022 9:41:02 am
noida arresthe accused was arrested from Khora T-Point Thursday, police said. (Representative image)

The Noida police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly duping his employer of Rs 3.25 lakh in cash and identified him as Pradeep Kori, a resident of Harsundi village in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused had been working at the complainant’s grocery shop in Bhaiji Market located in Bishanpura, Sector 58, Noida, for more than eight years.

“On July 16, an FIR had been registered at Sector 58 police station, where the complainant alleged that the accused, who had been working at the complainant’s shop for over eight years, had been given Rs 3.25 lakh in cash to purchase items for the shop from Ghaziabad. The accused, however, fled with the money,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The accused was arrested from Khora T-Point Thursday, police said, and Rs 2,37,300 in cash was recovered.

An FIR under Section 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

