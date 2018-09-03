Noida: Man dies at hospital, kin file complaint against doctors

A complaint against the hospital was filed at Greater Noida’s Kasna police station Sunday. (Representational) A complaint against the hospital was filed at Greater Noida’s Kasna police station Sunday. (Representational)

Alleging negligence by Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Greater Noida, family members of a 33-year-old man protested at the premises on Sunday morning and filed a complaint against the doctors. The man died late on Saturday during a surgery for removing gall bladder stones, said the hospital.

“I had taken my brother to Yatharth Hospital on Friday for a check-up, after he complained of severe stomach ache. Doctors conducted a compulsory check-up and tests. They said my brother has a stone in his gall bladder and that they need to operate immediately. They assured us that there will not be any problems after the procedure,” said his brother.

Hospital authorities maintained that the family had been informed about the possible complications. “The patient had been suffering from a chronic liver disease for sometime; he was also diabetic. Due to the sudden pain, an ultrasound and other tests were conducted, following which a stone in his gall bladder was discovered. The family was told about the complications that can arise due to his medical condition. When the operation was underway, there was bleeding… The patient suffered a cardiac arrest and our doctors tried to resuscitate him, but were not successful,” said a Yatharth Hospital representative.

A complaint against the hospital was filed at Greater Noida’s Kasna police station Sunday. “We have received the complaint and the body has been sent for post-mortem. An FIR will be registered after the necessary inquiries… to ascertain the circumstances of death, and if it was due to negligence by the hospital,” said A S Tomar, SHO, Kasna police station.

