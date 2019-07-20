Noida man booked for ‘objectionable post’ on PM Modi

A Greater Noida resident was booked Friday for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An FIR has been filed against the man under Section 66 of the IT Act (offensive messages on the internet) and 153 (B) (assertions prejudicial to national integration) at Dankaur police station.

“The online comments have been submitted to us as proof. We will analyse the statements and take action accordingly. We will also question him with regards to his intention. No arrest has been made,” said Farmood Ali, SHO (Dankaur).

The posts were made during an online argument between the man and another person. According to the complaint, he allegedly made a derogatory comment against a caste. In another post, he allegedly made an objectionable remark against the Prime Minister and the media fraternity. The person also allegedly tagged almost 50 people, and made another post attacking the government.