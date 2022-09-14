scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Noida: Man booked for creating fake Instagram account of woman IPS officer

The Uttar Pradesh-cadre officer said the man had been stalking her for a long time and sending unwanted messages through social media, tarnishing her image and mentally harassing her.

In her complaint, the officer has claimed that the man had been stalking her for a long time and sending unwanted messages. (File)

A senior woman IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh Cadre has registered a complaint with Noida police against an unidentified person for creating a fake Instagram account in her name, officers said Wednesday.

Station house officer at Sector-113 police station Sharad Kant said the woman officer has alleged that the fraudster had also used a picture of her in official uniform in the account. “Additionally, he has allegedly been stalking her and sent messages as well. Investigation into the matter is underway, and we are tracing the identity of the man with the preliminary details that have been recovered,” he said.

In her complaint, the officer has claimed that the man had been stalking her for a long time and sending unwanted messages through several social media platforms, tarnishing her image and mentally harassing her in the process.

More from Delhi

An FIR under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act has been registered against the unidentified man and a search is underway for him, the police added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...
India’s great anaemia mysteryPremium
India’s great anaemia mystery

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 11:02:52 am
Next Story

EU court’s ruling on record $4.4 bn Google fine may set precedent

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
In Maharashtra

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

Child marriages rose by 300% in 5 years, shows Govt data
In Karnataka

Child marriages rose by 300% in 5 years, shows Govt data

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today
Sukesh extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society
Delhi Confidential

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement