Noida: Man booked for creating fake Instagram account of woman IPS officer

A senior woman IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh Cadre has registered a complaint with Noida police against an unidentified person for creating a fake Instagram account in her name, officers said Wednesday.

Station house officer at Sector-113 police station Sharad Kant said the woman officer has alleged that the fraudster had also used a picture of her in official uniform in the account. “Additionally, he has allegedly been stalking her and sent messages as well. Investigation into the matter is underway, and we are tracing the identity of the man with the preliminary details that have been recovered,” he said.

In her complaint, the officer has claimed that the man had been stalking her for a long time and sending unwanted messages through several social media platforms, tarnishing her image and mentally harassing her in the process.

An FIR under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act has been registered against the unidentified man and a search is underway for him, the police added.