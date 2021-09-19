scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Noida: Man kills wife, dumps body in Ghaziabad; held along with relative

Updated: September 19, 2021 12:40:07 pm
The two choked her to death and left her body in the Kanavani area, the police said. (Representational)

A Noida resident was arrested by the Ghaziabad police for allegedly killing his wife over a suspected extra-marital affair. The accused Lalta Prasad, along with an associate, conspired to kill his wife and strangled her to death using her dupatta, the police said.

The accused, hailing from Farrukhabad, told the police that he married the woman in a temple in Kannauj five months ago. It was after the wedding that he came to know that she was already married to another person and also has a four-year-old child, the police said.

Lalta, a driver, would bring the victim to Ghazipur market to purchase vegetables daily. On Wednesday, the accused allegedly took her out for a drive towards Phase 2 in Noida, along with his relative Deepanshu. The two choked her to death and left her body in the Kanavani area, the police said. Deepanshu is absconding, said the police.

