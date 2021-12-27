Noida: Man arrested for defrauding retired soldier of Rs 6 lakh

A man has been arrested by the IT cell of the Noida police for allegedly defrauding a retired Army personnel of nearly Rs 6 lakh by hacking his phone and gaining access to his bank accounts. The accused is identified as Chetan Prakash, a Bikaner resident, said the police.

The victim, a retired colonel hailing from Noida, in the complaint registered in August alleged that he had received a call from the accused who had posed as a bank official. A link from an unknown number was sent to his cellphone claiming to contain a one-time password (OTP).

As soon as the link was opened, the accused gained access to all the contents of the victim’s phone, the police said. The accused also obtained information about the victim’s bank accounts and he allegedly transferred out money digitally from them.

An FIR was filed against an unknown accused initially and it was found during investigation that Chetan and a co-accused were running a call centre that targetted unsuspecting victims.

“The main accused has been arrested and his accomplice also will be apprehended. We are finding out details of more such cases. We also appeal that people should not open suspicious links or provide information to unknown callers,” said Ranvijay Singh, assistant deputy commissioner of police, Gautam Buddh Nagar.