A day after a 23-year-old woman was found hanging from a fan in a Greater Noida village, police have arrested her husband for allegedly demanding dowry.

“During questioning, we found that the husband would demand dowry from the victim, following which she decided to commit suicide. The husband, Ram Kumar, has been arrested,” said Pankaj Pathak, SHO Bisrakh.

The FIR has been filed under IPC section 304B (dowry death) at Bisrakh police station.