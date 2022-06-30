Noida man arrested for ‘commenting on video of Udaipur killing, praising accused’

Noida Police arrested a 22-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly commenting on a video about the Udaipur killing and praising the assailants.

Station Officer, Expressway station, Sudhir Kumar said the man has been identified as Asif Khan. “Khan liked and commented on a video shared by a news portal on Facebook, wherein the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal was being discussed and which also contained a clipping of the two assailants who were boasting about the ‘beheading’. Khan commented ‘bohot badhiya kiya mere bhai (well done my brother)’ on the video. His friends on Facebook saw his comment and clicked a screenshot of the same. (This) was soon circulated among residents of the village and a complaint was filed by the villagers late last night against Khan,” Kumar said.

Police said an FIR was filed under IPC sections 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

Khan was arrested and produced before a magistrate in Surajpur district court on Thursday morning, police said. Noida Police sought 14-day remand which was granted and Khan has been sent to Luksar Jail, they added. They also seized the phone allegedly used by Khan to comment on the video.

Khan, a mechanic, hails from Muzaffarnagar but has been residing in Noida for the past 25 years, police said.